Actor Cuba Gooding Jr hit with new groping charge

NEW YORK : US actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already facing a criminal case over accusations he touched a woman's breasts in a bar and pinched another's buttocks in a nightclub, has been charged in connection with a third woman.

The Oscar winner is expected to appear in court and plead not guilty to the charges, according to his lawyer Mark Heller, adding that the charges stemming from the third accuser were "similar" to those involving the other two women, and that all are misdemeanours.

"Each accuser is totally fraudulent," Mr Heller said, adding that there was video evidence of all three alleged incidents exonerating his client.