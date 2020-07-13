Actress Kelly Preston, 57, dies of breast cancer

In this file photo taken on May 15, 2018 US actor John Travolta (R) and his wife US actress Kelly Preston pose during a photocall for the film "Gotti" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

LOS ANGELES – American actress Kelly Preston has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her actor-husband John Travolta announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” the 66-year-old said.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

A family representative told People magazine Preston died Sunday morning, adding: “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”

Preston last starred in the 2018 film Gotti in which she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of mafia boss John Gotti, who was portrayed on screen by Travolta.

Travolta met Preston in 1988 when they appeared together in a film called The Experts. They married in 1991 in Paris.

The couple have two children - daughter Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Their other son Jett died at age 16 in 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas.