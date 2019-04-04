Actress Michelle Williams pushes for gender pay gap law in Congress

WASHINGTON : Hollywood actress Michelle Williams was in Congress on Tuesday to appeal for a vote on a law to close the gender pay gap, recalling how she was once paid dramatically less than a male colleague for similar work.

Williams, who has ben nominated for four Academy Awards, learnt that while she earned US$1,000 (S$1,350) in 2017 to reshoot scenes for the Ridley Scott film All The Money In The World, her male co-star Mark Wahlberg received US$1.5 million "for the exact same amount of work".

"If it was like this for me, a white woman in a glamourised industry, how were my sisters suffering across their profession?" Williams said.