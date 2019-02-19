Alita: Battle Angel's win isn't leaving box office with much to cheer
Sci-fi adventure Alita: Battle Angel dominated in North America, but its opening weekend win isn't leaving the box office with much to celebrate.
Tracking services estimate that this will be one of the lowest grossing President's Day weekends in 15 years.
Since opening last Thursday, the movie has generated US$36.5 million (S$49.5m) in the domestic market.
It came in slightly ahead of expectations heading into the weekend, but Alita: Battle Angel still has a lengthy uphill battle to become profitable.
Directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced and written by James Cameron, the Japanese manga adaptation cost over US$170 million - and that is not including the tens of millions spent in marketing. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now