Alita: Battle Angel's win isn't leaving box office with much to cheer

Sci-fi adventure Alita: Battle Angel dominated in North America, but its opening weekend win isn't leaving the box office with much to celebrate.

Tracking services estimate that this will be one of the lowest grossing President's Day weekends in 15 years.

Since opening last Thursday, the movie has generated US$36.5 million (S$49.5m) in the domestic market.

It came in slightly ahead of expectations heading into the weekend, but Alita: Battle Angel still has a lengthy uphill battle to become profitable.