Also in cinemas

Halloween (M18)

Horror queen Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Bad Times At The El Royale (NC16)

In Drew Goddard's noir thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm, seven mysterious strangers meet at the titular rundown hotel where they will have a last shot at redemption.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Beautiful Boy (M18)

Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell deliver emotional performances in this heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

After Everything (M18)

As love blossoms between a couple (Jeremy Allen White and Maika Monroe) amid the chaos of his cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment, their relationship is put to the test.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Hunter Killer (NC16)

A submarine captain (Gerard Butler) assembles an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.

Rotten Tomatoes: 36%

First Man (PG13)

La La Land director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling team up again for the riveting story of NASA's mission to land a man on the moon.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Venom (PG13)

Venom's first superhero movie, starring Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, is mixed up and ill-executed but has still brought in audiences.

Rotten Tomatoes: 30%