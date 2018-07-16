Animator returns to draw box-office blood with Hotel Transylvania 3

Award-winning animator Genndy Tartakovsky at a photo call for Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

When Emmy-winning animation guru Genndy Tartakovsky put together the final touches for 2015's Hotel Transylvania 2, he decided he had had enough of his old pal Count Dracula.

The razor-fanged quincentenarian - Drac, not Tartakovsky - has sucked a bloodcurdling US$800 million (S$1.1 billion) out of global audiences, but the sequel to the 2012 family-friendly hit from Sony Pictures Animation, undertaken during a massive North Korean cyber attack on the firm, was gruelling work.

"We are finishing it. And all the executives are getting fired, and all this ugliness is coming out, and we still have to make a funny entertaining movie," the 48-year-old Russian-American filmmaker said of the experience.

Burned out, Tartakovsky announced publicly that he had no intention of committing to a third movie - and learnt an important Hollywood lesson: Never say never.

Having rejected the offer to direct a script he did not like, he decided during a family cruise off north-western Mexico that transplanting Drac onto an ocean liner could open up comedy doors.

"Some people love cruising and I don't. I don't like to be part of the cattle. I like to just do my own thing," Tartakovsky, who also took on scriptwriting duties in the latest film, said.

"So I had all that, and my in-laws were on the ship, so I was with the family constantly, so all these ideas came."

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation, which is currently showing here, sees the Transylvanian vampire (Adam Sandler) and his Drac Pack enjoying monster volleyball while topping up their moon tans on the SS Legacy.

It is plain sailing at first, but the fun turns nightmarish when Drac's daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) realises her doting single dad has fallen for the secretive female captain of the ship.

The acclaimed creative genius behind Cartoon Network's Star Wars: Clone Wars, Samurai Jack and Dexter's Laboratory has been making children's comedy for the better part of three decades.

Children's television, he said, has broken its shackles to a certain extent and is no longer afraid to be irreverent and odd.

Hotel Transylvania 3's antagonist and Drac's love interest is the seductress Ericka Van Helsing - a character critics have pointed out looks more like a blonde Olive Oyl than a conventional beauty.

"We did not want to just do a generic, beautiful, unoffensive, nice model face.

"We wanted her to have character and personality as much as Dracula," Tartakovsky said.

"There is this double standard where you can make men ugly and then appealing but all women have to be attractive. So we go, 'Well, we want her to be unique-looking because unique is also attractive.'"

Since he has stopped publicly ruling out future work, what would his answer be to a job offer for a fourth movie?

"Hah! Same one as (the second film)," he said, bursting into laughter.