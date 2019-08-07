Anthony Chen's new film to premiere, compete at TIFF

Wet Season, the highly anticipated second feature film from award-winning Singapore filmmaker Anthony Chen of Ilo Ilo fame, will make its world premiere in the Platform Competition at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept 8.

This is the first time a Singapore film will compete in that category, the same section which launched Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight in 2016.

Wet Season is the only Asian film selected in competition.

Due to be released here in late November, it follows the plight of a Chinese language teacher (Yeo Yann Yann) whose marriage and school life are fraying apart because she is unable to bear a child. But an unlikely friendship with a student (Koh Jia Ler) helps her reaffirm her identity as a woman.

Yeo and Koh starred as mother and son respectively in Chen’s debut feature Ilo Ilo, which premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and was awarded the Camera d’Or.