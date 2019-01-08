Movies

Aquaman swims to top of North American box office

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as the half-human and half-Atlantean hero who struggles against evil forces to gain control of the trident of Atlan. PHOTO: WARNER BROS
Jan 08, 2019

Aquaman left other movies in its wake in North American box offices this weekend, taking in an estimated US$30.7 million (S$42 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Sunday.

The DC superhero film, in its third week out, has now taken in a global total of US$940.7 million.

That makes it Warner Bros' biggest comic book film since The Dark Knight Rises earned more than US$1 billion in 2012, according to Variety.com

The film, directed by James Wan, stars Jason Momoa as the half-human and half-Atlantean hero who struggles against evil forces to gain control of the trident of Atlan.

In second place was the new Sony thriller Escape Room, with US$18 million for the three-day weekend - a strong start for a film that cost just US$9 million to produce - while third place went to Disney's family-friendly musical Mary Poppins Returns, at US$15.8 million. - AFP

