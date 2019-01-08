Aquaman swims to top of North American box office

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as the half-human and half-Atlantean hero who struggles against evil forces to gain control of the trident of Atlan.

Aquaman left other movies in its wake in North American box offices this weekend, taking in an estimated US$30.7 million (S$42 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Sunday.

The DC superhero film, in its third week out, has now taken in a global total of US$940.7 million.

That makes it Warner Bros' biggest comic book film since The Dark Knight Rises earned more than US$1 billion in 2012, according to Variety.com

The film, directed by James Wan, stars Jason Momoa as the half-human and half-Atlantean hero who struggles against evil forces to gain control of the trident of Atlan.