Avengers directors beg fans not to spoil Endgame for others

LOS ANGELES : The directors of Avengers: Endgame pleaded with fans on Tuesday not to spoil the movie after reports that some scenes had leaked online.

In an open letter posted on Twitter under the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame, Joe and Anthony Russo said they and the cast of the upcoming Marvel superhero movie "have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion" to the saga.

"When you see Endgame in coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you," they added.

The movie marks the conclusion of a story told across 22 Marvel films.

The plot has been shrouded in secrecy. But some fans said on Tuesday that they had seen brief, grainy scenes on Reddit, YouTube and other platforms, but the footage was swiftly removed.

The #DontSpoilTheEnding hashtag was one of the top Twitter trends on Tuesday.

Several people who had viewed the leaks - like Mr Chris Smith, a contributor to the BGR.com entertainment and tech news website - said it only increased their anticipation for the movie.

He wrote that it "doesn't really give away the ending", although it contained scenes that had not been shown in any of the trailers or official clips released so far.