Avengers dominates MTV awards as Brie Larson honours stunt doubles

LOS ANGELES : Box office-busting Avengers: Endgame dominated the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson led tributes to real-life heroines by ceding the spotlight to her stunt doubles.

Endgame picked up the best movie award, as well as best hero for Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and best villain for Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Larson added to the superheroes' haul by picking up the best fight award, praising her stunt workers as the "living embodiment of Captain Marvel" as she brought them up on stage.

Joanna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker, who also trained Larson for the first woman-led Marvel Studios/Disney superhero film, said it was an "honour" to work on the film and "be a part of bringing such a strong female character to life".

The ceremony also paid tribute to women beyond Hollywood such as US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the subject of documentary RBG, who won a new category for best real-life hero.

In the evening's most poignant moment, victims of sexual abuse were honoured by the producers of Surviving R. Kelly, which won best documentary.

"Survivors walked through the fire and then stood again to tell this story," said Lifetime network executive Brie Miranda Bryant in an acceptance speech.

The docu-series has led Chicago prosecutors to publicly seek out potential victims of R&B star Kelly, who has pleaded not guilty to sex crime charges.

"This isn't just a trophy to us because this really speaks to the important cultural impact that generated from this documentary," Ms Bryant added.