Avengers: Endgame becomes No. 2 movie of all time
LOS ANGELES : Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has stormed into historic territory, earning US$2.19 billion (S$3 billion) worldwide in less than two weeks to become the No. 2 film of all time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.
That figure, which includes its estimated take of US$145.8 million over the weekend in North America, pushes the superhero blockbuster past Star Wars: The Force Awakens (US$2.07 billion) and even Titanic (US$2.18 billion).
Only Avatar (US$2.79 billion) has done better. Yet, Avengers hit its record total in just 11 days. - AFP
