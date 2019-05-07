Avengers: Endgame becomes No. 2 movie of all time

LOS ANGELES : Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has stormed into historic territory, earning US$2.19 billion (S$3 billion) worldwide in less than two weeks to become the No. 2 film of all time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

That figure, which includes its estimated take of US$145.8 million over the weekend in North America, pushes the superhero blockbuster past Star Wars: The Force Awakens (US$2.07 billion) and even Titanic (US$2.18 billion).