Avengers: Endgame gets rave reviews; looks set to break records

Film critics have unleashed overwhelmingly positive reviews of Avengers: Endgame, the highly anticipated final instalment from Marvel Studios, which is currently showing here.

As of yesterday, it received a 96 per cent certified fresh score on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

USA Today's Brian Truitt called the three-hour film "Marvel's glorious greatest hits package" with callbacks to previous adventures that will thrill fans who have faithfully followed characters such as Iron Man and Thor.

Endgame concludes a decade-long superhero story that has unfolded over 21 previous films since 2008's Iron Man.

CNN's Brian Lowry said Endgame delivered a worthy finale, writing: "The film-makers have sought to reward moviegoers with a spectacle that's epic in every way."

The New York Times' A. O. Scott added the movie provided the "sense of an ending" even though many characters are expected to return in future films, and "a chance to appreciate what has been done before the timelines reset and we all get back to work".

"We've lived with these characters and the actors playing them for more than a decade," Mr Scott wrote.

"For the most part, it's nice to see them again, and a little sad to say goodbye."

Pundits are predicting a debut weekend that could break records with the first billion-dollar global opening in history, which would easily beat out the previous record holder Infinity War, which opened last year with US$640.5 million (S$870 million).