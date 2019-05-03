Avengers: Endgame is the most tweeted-about movie

Since the release of Avengers: Endgame, fans have been turning to Twitter to talk about the blockbuster.

In addition to setting records at the box office - it has already made US$1.5 billion (S$2.05 billion) globally - Avengers: Endgame has also become the most tweeted-about movie with more than 50 million tweets since the start of the year, of which nearly half came during the past week.

Apart from fans proclaiming their love for the Avengers and the impact the movie has on pop culture around the world, several of the actors, such as Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, tweeted their love right back at fans and shared their favourite moments about playing their characters.

The US takes the honour as the No. 1 country that tweeted the most about Endgame.

Asia is not far behind on the list, with Asia-Pacific cities such as the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia making it to the top 10 list.

While Thanos was the most discussed as the big baddie in the movie, the big surprise is Thor beating out Iron Man - which must have something to do with his "new" look in Endgame.