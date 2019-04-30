Avengers: Endgame sets new box office records

Avengers: Endgame cast member Robert Downey Jr. arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film in California.

LOS ANGELES : Avengers: Endgame, the hugely anticipated series-ender from Disney and Marvel, set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters over the weekend with unprecedented opening hauls of US$350 million (S$476 million) in North America and US$1.2 billion worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.

The superhero finale looks likely to remain strong, having drawn a 96 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website.