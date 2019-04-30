Movies

Avengers: Endgame sets new box office records

Avengers: Endgame sets new box office records
Avengers: Endgame cast member Robert Downey Jr. arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film in California. PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 30, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES : Avengers: Endgame, the hugely anticipated series-ender from Disney and Marvel, set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters over the weekend with unprecedented opening hauls of US$350 million (S$476 million) in North America and US$1.2 billion worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.

The superhero finale looks likely to remain strong, having drawn a 96 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

It also took in a jaw-dropping US$330 million in China alone, and enjoyed the biggest opening weekend of all time in Singapore with local box office takings of $7.52 million. - AFP

 

Movie reviews: Hotel Mumbai, Long Shot
Movies

Movie reviews: Hotel Mumbai, Long Shot

Related Stories

Now showing

Movie review: Avengers: Endgame throws down the gauntlet

Endgame, Lion King may set movie records for Disney this year

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Movies