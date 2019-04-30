Avengers: Endgame sets new box office records
LOS ANGELES : Avengers: Endgame, the hugely anticipated series-ender from Disney and Marvel, set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters over the weekend with unprecedented opening hauls of US$350 million (S$476 million) in North America and US$1.2 billion worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.
The superhero finale looks likely to remain strong, having drawn a 96 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website.
It also took in a jaw-dropping US$330 million in China alone, and enjoyed the biggest opening weekend of all time in Singapore with local box office takings of $7.52 million. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now