Avengers: Endgame ticket sales crush records

LOS ANGELES : Advance ticket sales for Marvel superhero sequel Avengers: Endgame on Tuesday surpassed the last two Star Wars films, and some appeared on resale platforms with asking prices of up to US$500 (S$676) each.

Fandango and Atom Tickets - two of the top ticketing websites in the US - said first-day advance sales for the Disney blockbuster surpassed the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi - also from Disney. The new Avengers movie, which opens here on April 25, marks the conclusion of 22 Marvel films.

"Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango's top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only six hours," Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said in a statement.

Atom Tickets said the movie has set a record for its mobile ticketing service, selling three times more tickets in the first hour than last year's Avengers: Infinity War, the biggest movie of 2018 with a gross of US$2.04 billion at the worldwide box office.

On eBay, a single ticket for a first-day Imax screening in Hollywood was being offered for US$500.