Avengers still tops in US but Pikachu hot on its heels

LOS ANGELES Avengers: Endgame led the North American box office for a third week running, but the cuddly creatures of a new Pokemon movie is giving them a run for their money.

The mega-blockbuster from Marvel Studios took in an estimated US$63.1 million (S$86m) for the three-day weekend, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported, bringing its domestic total to a whopping US$723.5 million.

With a global tally now nearing US$2.5 billion, Avengers appears to be on track to pass Avatar (US$2.79 billion) as the all-time top-grossing film.