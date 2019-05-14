Movies

Avengers still tops in US but Pikachu hot on its heels

Avengers: Endgame stays top for a third consecutive week. PHOTO: AFP
May 14, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES Avengers: Endgame led the North American box office for a third week running, but the cuddly creatures of a new Pokemon movie is giving them a run for their money.

The mega-blockbuster from Marvel Studios took in an estimated US$63.1 million (S$86m) for the three-day weekend, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported, bringing its domestic total to a whopping US$723.5 million.

With a global tally now nearing US$2.5 billion, Avengers appears to be on track to pass Avatar (US$2.79 billion) as the all-time top-grossing film.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, based on a Nintendo video game and subsequent anime series, took in a healthy US$58 million for the weekend's second spot.Third place went to comedy The Hustle, a female-driven revamp of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, at US$13.5 million. - AFP

Disney unveils plans for Star Wars, Avatar films

Now showing

