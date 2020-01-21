Bad Boys For Life does good at US box office

Bad Boys For Life topped all other films during the long weekend.

LOS ANGELES : Bad Boys For Life, the third entry in the buddy cop action comedy series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise-cracking detectives who reunite to take on a murderous Miami drug cartel, beat expectations and towered over the competition during the Martin Luther King Jr weekend in the US.

It earned US$59 million (S$79.5 million) over the traditional weekend and should've cross US$68 million after yesterday.