Bad Boys For Life does good at US box office

Bad Boys For Life topped all other films during the long weekend. PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES : Bad Boys For Life, the third entry in the buddy cop action comedy series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise-cracking detectives who reunite to take on a murderous Miami drug cartel, beat expectations and towered over the competition during the Martin Luther King Jr weekend in the US.

It earned US$59 million (S$79.5 million) over the traditional weekend and should've cross US$68 million after yesterday.

One movie that is likely not getting a sequel is Dolittle, the Robert Downey Jr kid-friendly fantasy adventure that has been plagued with production headaches and torched by critics. It launched at No. 2 with US$22.5 million, but extensive reshoots pushed its production cost near US$180 million. - REUTERS

 

