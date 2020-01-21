Bad Boys For Life does good at US box office
LOS ANGELES : Bad Boys For Life, the third entry in the buddy cop action comedy series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise-cracking detectives who reunite to take on a murderous Miami drug cartel, beat expectations and towered over the competition during the Martin Luther King Jr weekend in the US.
It earned US$59 million (S$79.5 million) over the traditional weekend and should've cross US$68 million after yesterday.
One movie that is likely not getting a sequel is Dolittle, the Robert Downey Jr kid-friendly fantasy adventure that has been plagued with production headaches and torched by critics. It launched at No. 2 with US$22.5 million, but extensive reshoots pushed its production cost near US$180 million. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now