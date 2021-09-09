Baldwin returns for Boss Baby 2 as he's proudest of the role

US actor Alec Baldwin (L), wife Hilaria Baldwin (R) and their children attend DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City.

In The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2017 Oscar-nominated comedy set 25 years later, the Templeton brothers Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little brother Ted (Alec Baldwin) have become adults and have drifted away from each other.

Tim is now a married stay-home dad, while Ted is a hedge fund CEO.

But new boss baby Tina (Amy Sedaris), Tim’s daughter and Ted’s niece who happens to be a top secret agent for Baby Corp, is about to help them reconnect while on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind her sister’s school and its mysterious founder (Jeff Goldblum).

Opening in cinemas here on Sept 9, The Boss Baby 2: Family Business see the return of original director Tom McGrath and screenwriter Michael McCullers.

Ted is once again voiced by US actor Baldwin, 63, who was the first to sign up for the sequel.

Here, the father of seven talks about stepping back into the role and movie he’s most proud of in his storied career.

Amy Sedaris (left) and Alec Baldwin in The Boss Baby 2: Family Business UIP

Tell us a little about The Boss Baby 2.

In this film, Ted grows up. He’s not a baby anymore. We have a very unique-looking, pumped-up, adult Ted. It’s really kind of funny. He has grown apart from his brother Tim because he’s a very serious businessman now, he’s making a lot of money and he’s very successful. So, this movie, among other things, is about how we bring Ted and Tim back together again.

What’s the deal with the new Boss Baby Tina?

When Ted goes back to become Boss Baby again, he meets and works with Tina, who is played by Amy Sedaris. Whenever I do these movies, I get excited when they get people who have that great voice-acting ability, and Amy’s so fantastic. I think it’s safe to say that Ted could have been very happy staying in that world and partnering with Tina. But they’ve all got to come back to reality eventually.

You also have an amazing rival in Jeff Goldblum’s character. What was it like working with him?

He is somebody whose career I love because he’s done so many different things. He’s a wonderful actor and one of those people who you recognise right away in the role. You have to have people who can do the voice acting thing, because there’s acting and there’s animated acting, which is very different, so we’re very lucky to have Jeff in the movie.

Can you talk about how, along with the comedy, there’s a lot of heartfelt stuff in the movie regarding families coming together?

What’s key is having people who have that knack for voice acting. You have to have people who have the timing and who find the character and their vulnerability. We’ve had people that were really wonderful and brought a lot of heart to the parts they have to play.

In any story like this, which surrounds the challenges faced by a family in a crazy environment – in the crazy environment created by an animated feature – you’re still telling the story of something that happens to a family.

You have to have people who can bring the sweet and the sour, who can do the funny and sometimes be a little brittle. But you have to be able to come back to what the show is about, which is how this family wants to work out their problems and just love each other.

How do you feel about stepping back into the boss baby role?

Well, I worked on the first one and my kids really loved the film. They would want to watch it and that beautiful title sequence would come on. I would get a tear in my eye and think to myself, “God, this is so well done.”

I’m prouder of this movie than pretty much all of the other movies I’ve ever made because it just came out so well. This movie is perfect, that’s what I’m saying. It really is a great family movie.

What drew you to being a part of the sequel?

Amy and I have something in common, which is that we like the challenge. What’s illegal in acting is required in the world of animation. They need you to have your head pop off, and everything is very whatever – you’re very sad, you’re very agitated, you’re very happy, you’re very crazy. It’s a lot of work, it takes a lot of energy. But when the movie is all put together, there is really nothing like it.

What do you think viewers will enjoy most about the film?

They want imagination, especially on the visual level. The voice acting is just something that you marry to what’s on screen. You can’t invigorate anaemic animation. You can’t make a better movie just by huffing and puffing and doing the voice acting. When you watch a movie, they come expecting something zany, something that’s kaleidoscopic, and Tom and everybody involved in the film, they deliver.