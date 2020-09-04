Batman filming halted after star Pattinson gets Covid-19

In this file photo taken on October 27, 2019 British actor Robert Pattinson arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Los Angeles – Filming in the north of London for the latest Batman movie has been halted after its star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after shooting had resumed.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” Warner Bros said in a statement.

“Filming is temporarily paused.”

The studio did not name the person infected or indicate when filming would resume.

However, a number of Hollywood trade publications, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, said they had confirmed that the 34-year-old British actor was the sick cast member.

Production for the new film – a dark, detective-style mystery take on the Caped Crusader – also had to shut down midway through production in March due to the pandemic.

The Batman has about three months of material left to shoot, according to Hollywood trade outlets. Its release was pushed back earlier this year from June 2021 to October 2021.

Director Matt Reeves has said his version is inspired by classic film noir such as Chinatown” and Taxi Driver, and will meet a “very human and very flawed” Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.

The first footage from the much-hyped movie released at the DC FanDome event last month left fans drooling, with a mysterious villain leaving notes for Batman at crime scenes across Gotham – and the film’s hero pummelling a street thug before growling: “I’m vengeance.”

The stop in production comes as Hollywood scrambles to get back to work after the pandemic brought a halt to all film and TV shoots in March.

Several major Hollywood blockbusters resumed filming in the last two months, a number of them in Britain, which loosened coronavirus travel rules to allow casts and crew to fly in for work.

Among the high-profile films that have received the green light to resume production are Jurassic World: Dominion, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and Mission: Impossible 7 starring Tom Cruise.