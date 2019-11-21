Bell gets Walk of Fame star, jokes about mugging

LOS ANGELES : Frozen actress Kristen Bell was honoured on Tuesday with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, joking that a mugger would soon demand a woman's purse on the same spot with the words "Let it go!"

The 39-year-old unveiled her new star alongside fellow honouree Idina Menzel, 48, whose star is close by. The pair reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa in Frozen 2, the sequel to Disney's 2013 animated smash hit, which opens here today.

"I am so grateful to be accepting this honour today on these hallowed streets where Pretty Woman sold her body for money - it's really a dream," joked Bell.

"As wonderful as this recognition feels in the moment, I know that it is only temporary. This star will really only know its true value when inevitably, someone is mugged in that very spot, and as they clutch their purse, the assailant screams, 'Let it go!' And the victim will look up and say, 'That's not even her song, you son of a b****.'"

Let It Go, the Oscar-winning showstopper from the first movie, was sung by Menzel.

Bell also paid tribute to Menzel, who has a bigger role in the sequel.

She said: "I'm not going to say it's better than the first because all the music is good. But I will tell you they did the smartest thing with the second movie because they decided, rightfully so, to double down on Idina.