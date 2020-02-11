Birds Of Prey underwhelms with $46m North American opening

Margot Robbie as the cosplay favourite Harley Quinn in Birds Of Prey.

LOS ANGELES Birds Of Prey flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just US$33.3 million (S$46 million) at the North American box office.

The spin-off sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad - seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn - now holds the ignominious distinction as the worst opening from any film in the DC Extended Universe.

That is somewhat of a surprise, since reviews for Birds Of Prey were much stronger than its predecessor, which debuted with US$133 million.

However, Suicide Squad was rated PG13 and boasted higher-profile comic book characters like the Joker.

Birds Of Prey, which cost US$80 million, was not expected to reach those figures since it is rated R and stars mostly unknown anti-heroes, but it was on course to make around US$50 million heading into the weekend.

The film also opened overseas, generating US$48 million from 78 international markets.

But in parts of South-east Asia, fears of coronavirus are impacting movie-going.

After three weeks as reigning champ, Bad Boys For Life dropped to second place with US$12 million.