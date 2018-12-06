Black Panther, A Star Is Born among AFI's top films of 2018

Musical drama A Star Is Born, superhero blockbuster Black Panther and horror flick A Quiet Place were named as some of the 10 best films of 2018 by the American Film Institute (AFI) on Tuesday.

The top movies also included coming-of-age tale Eighth Grade and family film Mary Poppins Returns, as well as historical dramas BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Favourite, Green Book and First Reformed.

AWARDS SEASON

The honours are among the first to be handed out during Hollywood's awards season, which continues with the Golden Globes through to the Academy Awards in February.

The group also gave a special award to black-and-white family drama Roma, which did not meet criteria for the top 10 list of American films.