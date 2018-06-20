Black Panther star honours real-life hero at MTV awards

Marvel's superhero blockbuster Black Panther shared the spoils on Monday with a real-life hero at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The hit film racked up four awards, including Best Movie. Its star Chadwick Boseman won Best Hero and Best Movie Performance while his on-screen nemesis Michael B. Jordan was named Best Villain.

Boseman, 40, promptly gave his trophy to Mr James Shaw Jr., who single-handedly overpowered a gunman who killed four people at a Waffle House outlet in Nashville in April to save the lives of customers.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing but it is even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," Boseman said.

He beckoned the 29-year-old electrician onstage and led the crowd in a standing ovation.