Blood tests negative on woman who accused director Luc Besson of rape

Toxicological blood tests carried out on a model-actress who accused French film director Luc Besson of having raped her at the Bristol hotel in Paris were negative, a source close to the investigation said on Monday.

The 27-year-old woman lodged a complaint a day after she met Besson earlier this month. The director has denounced the allegation as "fantasist accusations".

She told police she had drunk a cup of tea during the meeting at the hotel, then she "felt unwell" and "lost consciousness".

She did not claim to have been drugged but blood tests were conducted to examine all possibilities, according to a source.