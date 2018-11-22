Bollywood actress Preity Zinta apologises for #MeToo comments
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta apologised on Tuesday over comments she made about India's #MeToo movement that sparked a furore on social media.
She was accused of belittling victims after saying she wished she had faced sexual harassment.
Zinta said she was a "huge supporter of the movement" and claimed that her comments to entertainment site Bollywood Hungama, were taken out of context.
The 43-year-old added that she herself had been the victim of abuse.
"To all the women out there. I'm sorry if I have unintentionally hurt your sentiments on the #MeToo movement," she said.
India's belated #MeToo movement has seen women share accounts of alleged harassment by men in Bollywood, business, journalism, politics and even cricket since gaining traction in September. - AFP
