Bollywood actress Preity Zinta apologises for #MeToo comments

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta apologised on Tuesday over comments she made about India's #MeToo movement that sparked a furore on social media.

She was accused of belittling victims after saying she wished she had faced sexual harassment.

Zinta said she was a "huge supporter of the movement" and claimed that her comments to entertainment site Bollywood Hungama, were taken out of context.

The 43-year-old added that she herself had been the victim of abuse.

"To all the women out there. I'm sorry if I have unintentionally hurt your sentiments on the #MeToo movement," she said.