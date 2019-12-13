Movies

Bombshell leads SAG Awards nominations
(From left) Bombshell stars Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron. PHOTO: AP
Dec 13, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES : Bombshell, a drama about sexual harassment allegations at Fox News, led the movie nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday and will compete for the top prize of best cast.

The film earned four nominations overall, including nods for lead actress Charlize Theron and supporting actresses Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Other contenders for the best cast award are The Irishman, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite.

Bombshell, which opens here on Jan 30, depicts the story of the women at Fox News whose sexual misconduct allegations in 2016 led to the ouster of network founder Roger Ailes.

The Irishman scored nominations for supporting actors Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Other nominees included Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.- AFP

