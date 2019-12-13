Bombshell leads SAG Awards nominations

LOS ANGELES : Bombshell, a drama about sexual harassment allegations at Fox News, led the movie nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday and will compete for the top prize of best cast.

The film earned four nominations overall, including nods for lead actress Charlize Theron and supporting actresses Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Other contenders for the best cast award are The Irishman, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite.

Bombshell, which opens here on Jan 30, depicts the story of the women at Fox News whose sexual misconduct allegations in 2016 led to the ouster of network founder Roger Ailes.