From Bond to Macbeth: Daniel Craig returns to Broadway stage

NEW YORK – Bond star Daniel Craig has chosen his next act.

The British actor is to play the ambitious and murderous Macbeth on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday.

The new production, with British actress Ruth Negga playing Lady Macbeth, will begin performances on March 29 for a limited 15-week run.

Craig, 53, who played Bond for the last time in No Time To Die, is a seasoned stage actor, appearing on Broadway in 2013 couple’s drama Betrayal and in multiple stage productions in London.

The new staging of Shakespeare’s Macbeth is being produced by Bond movie producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday.

“Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role,” Broccoli said in a statement.