Borat movie sequel coming to Amazon Prime after nearly 15 years

Sacha Baron Cohen will reprise his role from 2006. PHOTO: 20TH CENTURY FOX
Oct 01, 2020 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES: A sequel to the 2006 hit comedy Borat has been purchased by Amazon Prime and is expected to hit the streaming platform before November's US election, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

The movie will see British actor Sacha Baron Cohen reprise, after nearly 15 years, his cult-favourite role as the titular fictional politically incorrect journalist from Kazakhstan who blunders across the US in search of cultural enlightenment.

According to Deadline, it was shot covertly with minimal crew as soon as coronavirus restrictions eased this summer in the US and overseas.

It will again see Cohen "going undercover to get people to reveal their true selves and their often unflattering biases, with only the slightest provocation". - AFP

