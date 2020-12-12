Boseman role in Black Panther will not be recast for sequel

In this file photo taken on March 4, 2018 Actor Chadwick Boseman arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles – There will be only one T’Challa.

Disney paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman on Thursday by announcing that his pioneering role in Black Panther will not be recast in the sequel, as the company set out details of its upcoming Marvel superhero films and series.

Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer, having never publicly discussed his condition.

“His portrayal is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past – and it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Disney’s investor day.

But a planned sequel to the 2018 smash hit – which saw Boseman play the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the franchise – will still go ahead using “all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film”.

“To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda,” with returning director Ryan Coogler “hard at work on the sequel now”, added Feige.

The original Black Panther, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over US$1 billion worldwide.

The sequel is due in theatres in July 2022.

In a packed presentation covering more than 20 upcoming Marvel films and series, Feige announced that a new Fantastic Four movie will be directed by Jon Watts, who helped to reinvigorate the Spider-Man films.

Disney acquired the movie rights to the Fantastic Four characters with its recent takeover of the rival Fox film studio, which had produced a 2015 flop based on the comic books.

Among other Marvel film announcements, Christian Bale joins Thor: Love And Thunder as the sequel’s villain, with filming due to start next month.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his Nick Fury role in the franchise for Secret Invasion on the Disney+ streaming service, which Feige hyped as “arguably the biggest crossover comic event in the last 20 years”.

With Robert Downey Jr’s popular Iron Man character having seemingly departed the Marvel films, actress Dominique Thorne will star in new series Ironheart about a female genius inventor with an advanced suit of armour.

Marvel films veteran Don Cheadle will reprise his role for Armor Wars, also a Disney+ series.

Amid fears Disney could emulate rival Warner Bros in sending next year’s blockbusters straight to streaming, Feige confirmed the long-delayed Black Widow superhero movie starring Scarlett Johansson will “return to the big screen” in May.

Disney also set out plans for a Pixar “origin story” for popular Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, and a new Sister Act sequel with Whoopi Goldberg returning.