Butler still packs a punch

I never expected the Fallen movies to be popular enough to become a trilogy.

The Gerard Butler-starring actioner Olympus Has Fallen (2013) was followed by a sequel, London Has Fallen, in 2016.

While the two earlier movies were not critical hits, their box office receptions were not too shabby, taking in US$170 million (S$236 million) and US$206 million respectively.

Going into the latest instalment, it does not matter if you missed the two earlier films. All you need to know is that Butler's Banning is the US President's guardian angel, protecting the President from any threats.

However, when there is an attempt on President Trumbull's (Morgan Freeman) life, Banning ends up being fingered as the mastermind.

The Fallen series follows a three-year cycle, which fits in nicely with the US presidential term, allowing for character development and progression.

Director Ric Roman Waugh does not waste time setting up the story, which means you can spot the bad guy five minutes into the film.

There is no need for such suspense though, as you just want the action. And Waugh delivers that in spades.

The action sequences are taut, tense and thrilling - and quite believable too in this age of drones, the dark web, domestic terrorism and conspiracy theories.

Butler proves to be the ever reliable action guy. Pushing 50, the Scottish actor is still in good shape, despite being battered and bruised throughout the movie.

This sequel also gives us more insight into Banning's personal life, such as his daddy issues with his estranged father (Nick Nolte).

Jada Pinkett Smith plays the FBI agent chasing after the fugitive Banning, but fails to make a lasting impression.

Will there be a fourth instalment? Possibly. Butler still packs a mighty punch, even if a sequel is to take place three years later. - 3 Ticks

FILM: Angel Has Fallen

STARRING: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Danny Huston, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte

DIRECTOR: Ric Roman Waugh

THE SKINNY: US Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Butler) is indicted for attempting to assassinate the US President (Freeman). Banning escapes capture and becomes a fugitive with a mission - to track down the men who set him up, while dodging his own agency and the FBI.

RATING: NC16