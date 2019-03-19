Movies

Captain Marvel clobbers competition to stay atop box office

Mar 19, 2019 06:00 am

Female-led superhero movie Captain Marvel took in an estimated US$69.3 million (S$93.7m) at the North American box office over the weekend and has surpassed US$265m in ticket sales domestically, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

With the foreign total of US$494m added in, the Disney/Marvel blockbuster "is now assured of ultimately earning US$1 billion," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which stars Brie Larson as a former fighter pilot who gains superpowers and finds herself embroiled in a galactic conflict, has already passed the lifetime takes of superhero adventures including Ant-Man And The Wasp, Iron Man 2, Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The Winter Solder, according to Variety.

In second spot was new animation Wonder Park at US$16m, and in third was another new release, teen drama Five Feet Apart, at US$13.2m. - AFP

Movie review: The Aftermath
Movie review: The Aftermath is well made but glib

