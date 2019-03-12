Captain Marvel soars to $208m debut

LOS ANGELES Captain Marvel has soared to a heroic opening weekend of US$153 million (S$208 million) in North America, reviving what had been a slumbering 2019 box office.

It took in US$302 million internationally, giving it an estimated global opening weekend of US$455 million - the sixth highest global debut of all time.

It propelled total domestic moviegoing to US$210 million - nearly US$70 million above the same frame last year. It was the first weekend of 2019 to outperform the same frame of 2018.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, will wind up with the 18th biggest domestic opening weekend of all time.

It should post the best start for a standalone superhero film since Marvel's Black Panther launched with US$202 million last year.