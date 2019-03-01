Captain Marvel stars roll out female-led superhero flick in London

Lashana Lynch (second from left) and Brie Larson (third from left) with female members of the British armed forces at the European premiere of Captain Marvel in London.

LONDON: Marvel Studios on Wednesday brought its first female-led superhero movie to London, where the stars of Captain Marvel said they hoped to inspire with a different kind of action flick.

Oscar winner Brie Larson takes charge in the movie that opens here on March 7, playing US fighter pilot Carol Danvers as she becomes a powerful superhero.

Samuel L. Jackson, a regular in Marvel's Avengers films, returns as younger superspy Nick Fury in the movie, set in the mid-1990s during a galactic conflict.

"I'm sure the effect of what the character does and how she is perceived is going to be really a kind of wonderful boost for the female empowerment movement," he said at the film's London premiere.

Captain Marvel, a prequel to the Avengers films, tells a story of self-discovery, but also touches on a female friendship.

"It's nice to just show two women hanging out, supporting each other and that being the love in the movie instead of a romantic love," said Lashana Lynch, who plays Danvers' friend and fellow pilot Maria Rambeau.

"It's nice to just show women standing their ground using their voices, using their intelligence and using the fact that they're fighter pilots, which is never represented really in cinema, especially for us women."