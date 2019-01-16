Cast of Captain Marvel to bring star power to Marina Bay Sands in Feb

Make a date with Captain Marvel this Valentine's Day, as one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to make landfall at Marina Bay Sands for a special fan event on Feb 14.

Hot on the heels of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War fan event last April, this session for the highly anticipated movie Captain Marvel will feature Hollywood stars Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), along with the film's directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

The movie opens on March 7.

Due to venue capacity limitation at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, all attendees of the free-to-public event will be required to pre-register and collect their ticket in person on Feb 10, 10am, at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level B2, Hall F.

Fans must have a valid Marina Bay Sands or Sistic ticketing account and will need to provide their account details to register.

Sign up for the account at http://po.st/MBSSignUp.