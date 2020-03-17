Cats wins six Razzie Awards for worst in film in 2019

LOS ANGELES – The movie musical Cats on Monday dominated the Razzie Awards for the worst movies of 2019, winning six trophies including worst film, screenplay and director.

The results capped a dismal performance for the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit stage show Cats.

The movie, with an all-star cast including Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Elba who were costumed in digitally-produced fur, was ridiculed by critics and proved a box office flop, taking in just US$70 million.

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, or Golden Raspberries, were created in 1980 as an antidote to Hollywood’s awards season.

Nominees were announced in February, a day before the Oscars.

Razzie nominees and winners are voted for online by around 1,100 Razzie members from more than two dozen countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 membership fee.