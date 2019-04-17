Cheers and tears at Avengers: Endgame Seoul fan event

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Monday.

Cheers, tears and what we call the "Kallang wave".

The Avengers: Endgame fan event at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Monday night will likely be remembered as the biggest and most impressive movie promotional affair in Asia.

A "Thank You Avengers" segment took the Endgame team - stars Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner, directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige - by surprise when the indoor stadium went totally dark, lit only by special Avengers light sticks.

It was a sight to behold.

The overwhelming support from the 4,000 fans gathered at the Arena brought tears to Larson's eyes, and the rest were also visibly moved by the outpouring of affection.

Hosted by veteran Korean actress Park Kyung Lim, the event began with quizzes and warm-up sessions during which she got the crowd to do the stadium wave.

There was also an eye-opening performance by Korean virtual reality (VR) artist Yeom Dong Kyun who, with a VR head-mounted display, demonstrated how he painted characters Hawkeye, Captain Marvel and Iron Man.

Fans who had been standing for several hours screamed non-stop as Park and her translator introduced each cast member, appearing on a revolving "wall".

"I only have three words," said Downey Jr over thunderous cheers. "This is nuts."

Obviously the MVP of the night, he returned to the stage for an encore, where he described his first trip to Seoul 11 years ago for 2008's Iron Man with director Jon Favreau.

"It was the turning point when we felt we really had the chance to continue making these films.

"I know most of you were young when we first came here and now you have grown up into fine young men and women," Downey Jr said.

"I just want to say that I am grateful. Thank you all."