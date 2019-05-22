Chris Hemsworth to go undercover for new cop comedy

CANNES Avengers star Chris Hemsworth will play an undercover detective in a US$40 million (S$55 million) comedy about two mismatched cops investigating a series of casino heists, the distributors said at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Entitled Down Under Cover, the film has been snapped up by Paramount with production expected to start in February. The picture casts the Australian actor opposite US comedy star Tiffany Haddish, with the pair thrown together in an investigation in which the main suspects are a troupe of Australian male erotic dancers.