Chris Rock, Rosie Perez urge mask wearing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. The news conference was held at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood, one of the hardest hit...

NEW YORK – Comedian Chris Rock and actress Rosie Perez made a surprise appearance at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily news conference to underscore his message that the public should wear masks to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrities, both of whom grew up in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, said they would take part in public service campaigns urging New Yorkers to take the pandemic seriously, wear masks and take other steps to prevent the spread of the sometimes fatal virus.

Rock said he was seeing about 40 per cent of people in Brooklyn wearing masks.

“It’s the kids who really aren’t wearing a mask, and you know, it’s sad,” he said. “It’s sad that our health has become, you know, a sort of political issue... It’s a status symbol, almost, to not wear a mask.”