Christchurch attack to be made into movie
CANNES: The New Zealand mosque massacre in which a white supremacist slaughtered 51 people is to be turned into a movie called Hello Brother, its Egyptian producer Moez Masoud told media at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
The feature film follows a family of refugees that flees Afghanistan for the safety of Christchurch only to get caught up in the carnage.
"In Christchurch, on March 15, the world witnessed an unspeakable crime against humanity," he told Variety, saying members of his team were currently in New Zealand to meet survivors and families of the victims.
"The story that Hello Brother will bring to audiences is just one step in the healing process so we might all better understand each other and the root causes of hatred, racism, supremacy and terrorism." - AFP
