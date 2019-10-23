Class of Terminators
The sixth instalment of The Terminator franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate, opens tomorrow. The apocalyptic time travel story of man versus killer machines picks up where Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) left off. The New Paper looks at some of the memorable Terminators that made their mark in movies
T-1
Appearances: T3, TS
The Series 1 was built to clear battlefields of human troops with its two .50-calibre miniguns.
Features
• Tank treads provide superior grip and manoeuvrability
• Laser targeting system with auditory, heat and motion sensors
T-X
Appearance: T3
Skynet continues to use liquid metal technology, layering it over an advanced endoskeleton.
Features
• Able to reconfigure an arm to access inbuilt weapons such as the plasma cannon and flamethrower
• Capable of sustaining extreme damage that no other unit has been known to survive
T-600
Appearance: TS
The first attempt at an Infiltrator machine featuring a titanium alloy endoskeleton. Precursor to the T-800 series.
Features
• Latex rubber skin for simple disguise
• Able to lift five times its own weight, punch through concrete and metal
T-3000
Appearance: TG
Created by infecting humans with nanobots, completely rewriting their genetic coding. Leader of the Resistance, John Connor, became a T-3000
Features
• Invulnerable to physical attacks, bullets, explosions
• Able to "dissipate" into a mist-like swarm and reassemble itself almost immediately
T-1000
Appearances: T2, TG
A Terminator made of a "mimetic polyalloy" - a liquid metal with molecular memory.
Features
• Able to morph into anything it touches and impersonate humans
• Resist physical attacks and regenerate quickly
• Able to fashion solid weapons from its limbs
T-5000
Appearance: TG
Also known as Alex, the T-5000 is a humanoid host and personification of the Skynet network.
Features
• Able to infect humans with nanobots
• Most advanced Terminator ever created and undetectable as a robot
T-800/850
Appearances: T1, T2, T3, TS, TG, Dark Fate
Skynet's first successful Infiltrator unit against the Resistance.
The later T-850 model ran an advanced human psychology programme.
These Terminators can last for 120 years on one power cell.
Features
• Hyperalloy covered with human tissue
• Heads-up display to perform internal checks
Rev-9
Appearance: Terminator: Dark Fate
The latest cyborg to join the family. This two-in-one Terminator model has a traditional solid endoskeleton body, covered with a liquid metal exoskeleton (similar to the T-X model). This advanced Terminator model is sent from the future to terminate the protagonists in Dark Fate.
Features
• The ability to split into two fully autonomous Terminators, making it twice as deadly
• Able to create solid - and sharp - weapons from all its body parts
