Class of Terminators

(T1) The Terminator (1984), (T2) Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), (T3) Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines (2003), (TS) Terminator Salvation (2009), (TG) Terminator Genisys (2015)

T-1

Appearances: T3, TS

The Series 1 was built to clear battlefields of human troops with its two .50-calibre miniguns.

Features

• Tank treads provide superior grip and manoeuvrability

• Laser targeting system with auditory, heat and motion sensors

T-X

Appearance: T3

Skynet continues to use liquid metal technology, layering it over an advanced endoskeleton.

Features

• Able to reconfigure an arm to access inbuilt weapons such as the plasma cannon and flamethrower

• Capable of sustaining extreme damage that no other unit has been known to survive

T-600

Appearance: TS

The first attempt at an Infiltrator machine featuring a titanium alloy endoskeleton. Precursor to the T-800 series.

Features

• Latex rubber skin for simple disguise

• Able to lift five times its own weight, punch through concrete and metal

T-3000

Appearance: TG

Created by infecting humans with nanobots, completely rewriting their genetic coding. Leader of the Resistance, John Connor, became a T-3000

Features

• Invulnerable to physical attacks, bullets, explosions

• Able to "dissipate" into a mist-like swarm and reassemble itself almost immediately

T-1000

Appearances: T2, TG

A Terminator made of a "mimetic polyalloy" - a liquid metal with molecular memory.

Features

• Able to morph into anything it touches and impersonate humans

• Resist physical attacks and regenerate quickly

• Able to fashion solid weapons from its limbs

T-5000

Appearance: TG

Also known as Alex, the T-5000 is a humanoid host and personification of the Skynet network.

Features

• Able to infect humans with nanobots

• Most advanced Terminator ever created and undetectable as a robot

T-800/850

Appearances: T1, T2, T3, TS, TG, Dark Fate

Skynet's first successful Infiltrator unit against the Resistance.

The later T-850 model ran an advanced human psychology programme.

These Terminators can last for 120 years on one power cell.

Features

• Hyperalloy covered with human tissue

• Heads-up display to perform internal checks

Rev-9

Appearance: Terminator: Dark Fate

The latest cyborg to join the family. This two-in-one Terminator model has a traditional solid endoskeleton body, covered with a liquid metal exoskeleton (similar to the T-X model). This advanced Terminator model is sent from the future to terminate the protagonists in Dark Fate.

Features

• The ability to split into two fully autonomous Terminators, making it twice as deadly

• Able to create solid - and sharp - weapons from all its body parts