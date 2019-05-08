Coffee cup in Game Of Thrones gets viewers buzzing

With two episodes of HBO's popular medieval fantasy saga Game Of Thrones to go, puzzled fans took to social media on Monday after heroine Daenerys Targaryen was joined at a banquet table by a rogue to-go coffee cup.

Jokes, spoofs and critiques quickly followed the anachronistic appearance of the beverage - which appears to be from Starbucks - in the fourth episode of the eighth and final season.

"Seriously, they have Starbucks in Winterfell," one user wrote on Twitter.

Yet another tweeted a redrawn logo of the US coffee chain with the title changed to "Winterfell coffee" and the wolf's head sigil of the Starks, one of the noble families at the centre of the series.

HBO spoke up as the blunder went viral, tweeting that "the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake", playfully adding Daenerys - known as the Mother of Dragons and is played by British actress Emilia Clarke - had ordered a herbal tea.

Meanwhile, executive producer Bernie Caulfield told WNYC radio she could not believe the error, saying "our on-set prop people and decorators are so on it 1,000 per cent".

"We're sorry," she said.

"If that's the worst thing that they're finding, we're in good shape."

Ms Caulfield echoed a theme spread widely on Twitter, speculating that Westeros - the fictional continent where the action takes place - "was the first place to actually have Starbucks".