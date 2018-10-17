Dakota Johnson gets tough yet troubled in Bad Times At The El Royale

Rising star Dakota Johnson is part of the ensemble cast of the mystery thriller Bad Times At The El Royale from writer-director-producer Drew Goddard.

The story unfolds one fateful night in the late '60s, when seven strangers happen to meet at the titular hotel on the border of California and Nevada that has seen better days.

One of those people is the 29-year-old US actress Emily, a troubled young woman on a mission who harbours a deep secret just like the other intriguing individuals at the hotel.

Opening here on Oct 25, Bad Times At The El Royale also stars Chris Hemsworth as a charismatic cult leader, Jeff Bridges as a criminal masquerading as a priest and Jon Hamm as an FBI agent.

What was the appeal of the story and the movie?

I love Drew Goddard's work. I think he's a phenomenal writer and an extraordinary director and his attention to detail, character, aesthetic and story is really remarkable.

I love his films The Cabin In The Woods and The Martian and he had such a vision for Bad Times.

He created this entire world out of his imagination and that was really impressive to me.

Saying 'yes' was a no-brainer. When I first read the script, only Jeff Bridges and Cynthia Erivo were attached and I'm such a fan of both of them. Also, I like going into someone else's world and helping them make it come to life. And the character of Emily is very different to anything I have done in the past.

Can you relate to her at all?

I identify a bit with all my characters because when I really want to do a project, I find the woman in me somewhere, whoever she is. So with Emily, I can identify with being angry or being determined and really passionate about protecting someone. The opportunity for me to play this role was amazing. There are elements about Emily that can inspire young women to know that they can be tough and still have a loving, tender side as well.

There were a few scenes that took weeks to shoot. What was that like?

At times, it was exhausting, but the environment is saturated with creativity so that if we were doing something over and over again, or lining up the timing with someone else who was far away in the shot, there was always a purpose, which made it interesting. It always felt creatively right and gratifying.

Drew is the master of all of that. He contains all those intricate details in his head and then he'll also be eating Junior Mints all day long. It was just remarkable.

The hotel is more than just a location in the film, isn't it?

It's true. I have never seen a set like this one. The hotel was built inside a stage and it was the hugest stage I've ever worked on. It is truly a character itself in the film. It is ominous and mysterious and inviting and terrifying. It carries its own history and you can imagine the kind of things that have happened in the past when it was a hot spot.

I think everyone got really comfortable and then kind of attached to the hotel, especially when we were filming the scenes in the main lobby. It felt like home base in a way.

How was it like working with such an extraordinary group of actors?

It was amazing. Chris and I have a few scenes... and I love Jeff. He's so kind and fun to be around and really shares with everyone on the set. We talked for hours about music.