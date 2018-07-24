Denzel Washington's first-ever sequel The Equalizer 2 tops box office

Movies

Denzel Washington&#039;s first-ever sequel The Equalizer 2 tops box office
PHOTO: EPA
Jul 24, 2018 06:00 am

Hollywood superstar Denzel Washington had never made a sequel in a career reaching back nearly four decades.

But when he did, with the Sony/Columbia production of The Equalizer 2, it managed to open at the top of the North American box office.

With estimated ticket sales of US$35.8 million (S$48.8 million) for the three-day weekend, it edged out another sequel, the star-studded musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

In the film, which opens here on Aug 30, Washington again plays a former black-ops agent - now Lyft driver - drawn back into action to avenge a friend's death.

In third spot was Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation, which took in US$23.2 million.- AFP/REUTERS

