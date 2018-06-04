Like dinosaurs, Bryce Dallas Howard evolves in Jurassic World sequel
In the Jurassic World franchise, the dinosaurs have evolved to be bigger, scarier and more ferocious. But the humans are evolving too.
US actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who reprises her role as the theme park's uptight former operations manager Claire from the 2015 hit blockbuster Jurassic World, said her character has gone through a journey of change as evidenced in her updated wardrobe choices.
The 37-year-old was speaking to reporters at a round-table interview at The Peninsula Shanghai, ahead of the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The movie opens here on Thursday.
The sequel is set three years after the events in Jurassic World, one of the highest grossing movies of all time.
In it, a volcanic eruption threatens the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar and it is up to Claire and dinosaur trainer Owen (Chris Pratt) to save the day.
The couple also uncover a conspiracy that threatens the world as they know it. Owen is especially driven to find Blue, the velociraptor he trained and bonded with in the first movie.
Howard said: "I think the journey of the footwear has definitely come to represent Claire and her character. In the beginning, she's very disconnected from her own humanity, her environment and her reality. That's why it was hilarious to see her running through the jungle in heels."
Claire's pumps in Jurassic World stirred up a minor controversy, with critics remarking that the film was playing to gender stereotypes of the uptight career woman who needs a man to save her.
But Howard fought to keep the heels on - at least in the opening scenes of Fallen Kingdom, when Claire is not yet back on the island.
She said: "She's going to wear proper footwear on the island because this time, she's prepared. But for myself, as a staunch feminist, I really wanted to wear high heels in the scenes before that because that's a representation of her femininity and her power. In the jungle, she can wear boots."
Howard thinks Claire does not fit neatly into either the "damsel in distress" or the "strong heroic woman" category.
She said: "What I love about Claire is that you don't necessarily like her all the time, but you relate to her. You understand her and believe the fight in her. Getting to play a woman who is determined and focused, while also at times clumsy and self-righteous, is exciting because that's a human being."
Just like Claire's more active role in Fallen Kingdom, Howard said she enjoyed the action sequences more than the still, quiet scenes.
She said: "I loved the water scenes with the Gyrosphere being submerged. I also loved the scenes with the dinosaurs. It so represents the whole Jurassic franchise and the tone of it, which is that it acknowledges the absurdity of the circumstances in a very human, realistic way. It's wild, but you can believe what you're seeing on screen."
Horror background prepares Bayona for Fallen Kingdom
Helming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is possibly J.A. Bayona's biggest project to date.
It might seem a far cry from his previous work, which includes cult horror flick The Orphanage, disaster drama The Impossible and dark fantasy A Monster Calls.
Yet the Spanish director said those smaller films prepared him for Fallen Kingdom.
He said in a separate interview: "In The Impossible, we had to recreate a tsunami, and I learnt to deal with visual effects.
"I also use animatronics in my films. In The Orphanage, I created many scenes of suspense. All these made me feel more prepared to do Fallen Kingdom."
By drawing on his background in horror, Bayona, 43, is also paying homage to the original Jurassic Park trilogy.
He said: "I tried to be as close as possible to the original one because I wanted to put myself in the position of the young guy who saw Jurassic Park for the first time. I remember the sense of wonder, and also fear and suspense that it had."
But above all, Bayona wants audiences to have fun watching the PG13-rated movie.
He said: "We all remember Jurassic Park where we were scared, but we loved being scared. I just wanted to get that feeling back again."
He was careful to ensure Fallen Kingdom has moments of comedy.
Said Bayona: "You want to make it scary, but not brutal for the children watching." - SUE-ANN TAN
