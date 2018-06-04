Get up close with the dinosaurs of Jurassic World at Universal Studios Singapore.

This month, dinosaurs take over Universal Studios Singapore with the all-new Jurassic World: Explore & Roar.

With the highly-anticipated release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, get up close with the predators in an all-new live action show, augmented reality experience and an interactive raptor training programme.

Headlining the event is the new live action show Jurassic World: Roar!, set against the Hollywood Lagoon Stage.

Guests will be thrown into the thick of the action as voracious Velociraptors, Pteranodons and Tyrannosaurus escape containment and wreak havoc.

FYI WHAT Jurassic World: Explore & Roar WHEN Now to Aug 22 WHERE Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa TICKETS Singapore residents can purchase a one-day adult ticket at $68 from Universal Studios Singapore and www.rwsentosa.com and receive a 10 per cent discount on Jurassic World merchandise. Tickets are $56 for kids aged four to 12.

Don't miss the Raptor Training School, where young ones can learn the unique skills and techniques to train a dangerous Jurassic World raptor.

A one-of-a-kind experience for participants to come face to face with a Velociraptor, the School aims to educate dinosaur fans on the importance of communication, respect and appreciation between a raptor and its trainer.

You can also step into Hollywood Boulevard to check out the life-sized dinosaurs and authentic prop replicas from the Jurassic World films, including the Stegosaurus and iconic Gyrosphere, from June 8.