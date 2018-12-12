Disney makes history again with takings over US$7b for 2018
Walt Disney Studios is again ending the year on a high note, posting more than US$7 billion (S$9.6 billion) in global box office earnings, thanks to hits such as Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.
"This is only the second time in history any studio has surpassed the $7 billion mark, after Disney's own industry-record 2016 global gross of $7.6 billion," it said in a statement on Monday.
Disney's success comes as the studio is set to release Mary Poppins Returns on Dec 19, which is expected to top the box office during the holiday season.
Avengers: Infinity War, made by Disney's Marvel subsidiary, led the way, earning US$2 billion alone. It is followed by superhero movie Black Panther, which earned US$1.35 billion worldwide.
Incredibles 2 by Pixar, another Disney subsidiary, earned $1.24 billion.
Other top box office earners for 2018 are Ant-Man And The Wasp, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ralph Breaks The Internet, which has held the top spot at the North American box office for the third consecutive week. - AFP
