Disney plans Lion King sequel with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins

LOS ANGELES: Disney's blockbuster remake of The Lion King is getting a follow-up from Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, the company said on Tuesday.

The 2019 movie featuring photo-realistic graphics and a star-studded voice cast took more than US$1.6 billion (S$2.2b) at the worldwide box office, despite mixed reviews.

It employed cutting-edge technology that saw a traditional camera crew "film" computer-generated characters roaming the African savannahs from inside a virtual reality world.

The follow-up is expected to use the same approach, though no start date for production, plot or cast has been announced.

Jenkins said in a statement that he "grew up with these characters" after helping his sister raise two young boys in the 1990s.