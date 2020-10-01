Disney plans Lion King sequel with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins
LOS ANGELES: Disney's blockbuster remake of The Lion King is getting a follow-up from Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, the company said on Tuesday.
The 2019 movie featuring photo-realistic graphics and a star-studded voice cast took more than US$1.6 billion (S$2.2b) at the worldwide box office, despite mixed reviews.
It employed cutting-edge technology that saw a traditional camera crew "film" computer-generated characters roaming the African savannahs from inside a virtual reality world.
The follow-up is expected to use the same approach, though no start date for production, plot or cast has been announced.
Jenkins said in a statement that he "grew up with these characters" after helping his sister raise two young boys in the 1990s.
"Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true," he said. - AFP
