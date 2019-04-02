Disney's Dumbo soars, sort of, to top of US box office

Disney's new live-action film Dumbo took flight over the weekend but didn't quite make the expected altitude, taking in an estimated US$45 million (S$60.9m) in North American theatres, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Analysts expected Tim Burton's remake of the 1941 animated classic about a small elephant with huge and magical ears to take in at least US$50 million in its opening three-day weekend, according to Variety. The film had a US$170 million production budget.

STAR-STUDDED

With a cast including Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and Danny DeVito, Dumbo may yet catch on overseas, where it has taken in US$71 million.

The last Burton/Disney live-action collaboration Alice In Wonderland (2010) earned US$1.02 billion worldwide.

Dumbo pushed last weekend's box office leader Us down to second place but the horror film still brought in a respectable US$33.6 million.