Disney’s Mulan to skip most movie theatres for streaming

LOS ANGELES – Walt Disney Co’s live-action epic Mulan will skip most of the world’s movie theatres and go directly to the company’s streaming platform on September 4, the media giant said on Tuesday.

US subscribers to Disney+ will need to pay US$30 (S$41) to stream Mulan in their homes, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said on a call with investors after the company reported quarterly earnings.

The cost will vary slightly in other countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand and in parts of Western Europe, he said.

The decision came amid uncertainty about when big movie theatre chains in the US will be able to reopen after being shuttered since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mulan, reported to have cost US$200 million to produce, is a remake of an animated Disney classic about a female Chinese warrior and stars Yifei Liu in the title role.

Disney’s shift on Mulan followed a deal in July between Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures and cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to allow the studio to release films directly to consumers after just three weeks in theatres, down from the average three months.

Chapek said the plan for Mulan represented a one-time shift amid the pandemic and did not signal a change to Disney’s long-term film strategy.