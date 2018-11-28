From doodler to Disney animator

Mr Mark Henn (above) is fond of a scene involving all 14 of Disney's princesses and Vanellope.

His parents gave him a pencil and paper for doodling in church, but what started as a convenient distraction was to blossom into a life-long passion for Mark Henn.

The 60-year-old American is a veteran animator at Walt Disney Animation Studios and is the 2-D animation supervisor for Ralph Breaks The Internet.

The hit sequel to the 2012 Wreck-It Ralph is currently showing in cinemas, and has made over US$127 million (S$175 million) worldwide.

The story follows the adventures of dynamic duo Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) and Ralph (John C. Reilly), this time thrusting them from their parochial arcade game into the unknowns of the Internet.

Their friendship is tested even as they encounter other-worldly characters, from Stormtroopers in the Star Wars galaxy to Iron Man from the Marvel universe to Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the Pixar world.

One scene involves Disney's entire roster of Princesses interrogating Vanellope, who accidentally trespasses into their room.

That scene is particularly significant to Henn, as not only is it the first time all 14 of Disney's favourite heroines are seen together on the big screen, he also created many of them.

He was a supervising animator for Ariel (The Little Mermaid), Belle (Beauty And The Beast), Jasmine (Aladdin), Mulan (Mulan), Pocahontas (Pocahontas) and Tiana (The Princess And The Frog).

"It is quite interesting because I never set out to draw female characters, only to be a good animator," Mr Henn told The New Paper over the phone from the Philippines, where he was attending the Asia Pop Comic Convention in July.

"I suppose it is more telling of how Disney has continuously sought to tell engaging stories with characters whether they are male, female or animals."

Asked if more of these cross-film references are to be expected in future Disney films, he said: "It would be very unlikely. The people at Disney are trying to keep distinct universes separate so they retain their individual personalities."

He also dismissed suggestions that princesses might no longer be relevant in today's gender-conscious climate.

He said: "Stories involving princesses continue to be in high demand. I certainly think they are here to stay for the foreseeable future."